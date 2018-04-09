Monday, 09 April 2018

Bubble class in bonnet parade

CHICKS, bunnies and eggs were among the adornments on Easter bonnets worn by youngsters at Stoke Row Primary School.

The annual parade by Bubble class, the school’s youngest pupils, was held for parents, staff and fellow students.

Each child made their own bonnet for the event at St John the Evangelist Church in School Lane.

Some hats were decorated with Lego while others had more traditional materials such as cotton wool and tissue paper.

The parade was the climax to a number of Easter-themed activities for the children including making cards for their families and an Easter egg hunt.

Class teacher Ellen Siv said the parade was a school tradition, adding: “We try to encourage the children but some need a bit more help than others but they do all come up with ideas.”

