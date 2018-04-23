Helping to preserve our hedgehogs

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
CHILDREN will be invited to get involved in a hedgehog protection project run by Henley in Bloom.
Committee member Catherine Notaras will visit the town’s state primary and independent junior schools and Gilotts School to show a short film about how the hedgehog population is in decline.
Pupils will be asked to create a story board showing the year in the life of a hedgehog and these will then be put on display at the town hall. The children will also be asked to create a hedgehog-friendly school playing field, which will then be judged by members of Henley in Bloom.
The committee is also supporting a display in the window of Henley library for Hedgehog Awareness week from May 6 to 12. The River & Rowing Museum is also supporting the campaign.
Previous school projects run by Henley in Bloom have focused on protecting bees and growing potatoes, strawberries and sunflowers.
23 April 2018
