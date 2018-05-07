College sails through inspection

SHIPLAKE College is celebrating after a successful inspection by an education watchdog.

The independent school met the required standard in all criteria examined by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

The criteria include the quality of education provided, the welfare, health and safety of pupils, the suitability of staff and those in contact with pupils, the premises and accommodation, the spiritual, moral, social and cultural development of pupils and the provision of information to parents, inspectors and the Department of Education.

Inspectors visited the college on two days in March. They attended chapel, observed lessons and a variety of sport and co-curricular activities, interviewed pupils and held discussions with staff.

Headmaster Gregg Davies said: “My congratulations to the whole staff for providing such a rich, nurturing and all-round education and for such an affirming and positive inspection result.

“This is on the back of the full (integrated) inspection in March 2015 which saw us judged as ‘excellent’ in all the categories.

“We welcome the scrutiny that external inspections and self-evaluation bring as they ensure we avoid complacency.

“I’m really pleased. It’s an independent verification of the fact that we do things pretty well. My primary function is to ensure the pupils can learn in a safe environment and that’s what this inspection is all about.

“The inspectors commented on the college’s positive atmosphere, environment and relationships and our engaged, happy pupils.”

The inspectors’ report said that the school’s recent GCSE performance was above the national average for maintained schools and results in IGCSE examinations were higher than worldwide norms.

The A-level performance was in line with the national average.

Mr Davies said he was pleased with the results of a pre-inspection questionnaire in which 98 per cent of parents said the school actively promoted good behaviour and that their children were learning in a healthy and safe environment.