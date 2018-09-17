Tea and sympathy

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
PARENTS of children entering the reception class at Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley have received a “survival kit” to help them get through the day without their little ones.
It includes a packet of tissues, a tea bag and a cotton wool ball.
There is also a note from Miss Cummins and the reception class staff which says: “Thank you for entrusting your child to me. I promise to do my best every day to be your child’s companion in learning.
“After you have wiped your tears, make yourself a nice, warm cup of tea. Put your feet up and relax. Then hold the cotton ball in your hand — the softness will help you recall the gentle spirit of your child.
“I will work alongside you this year to help your child grow.”
Best put the kettle on...
