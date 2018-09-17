Monday, 17 September 2018

Tea and sympathy

PARENTS of children entering the reception class at Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley have received a “survival kit” to help them get through the day without their little ones.

It includes a packet of tissues, a tea bag and a cotton wool ball.

There is also a note from Miss Cummins and the reception class staff which says: “Thank you for entrusting your child to me. I promise to do my best every day to be your child’s companion in learning.

“After you have wiped your tears, make yourself a nice, warm cup of tea. Put your feet up and relax. Then hold the cotton ball in your hand — the softness will help you recall the gentle spirit of your child.

“I will work alongside you this year to help your child grow.”

Best put the kettle on...

