children at Emmer Green Pre-School took part in an Easter bonnet parade. The three- and four-year-olds made their headware at home and then paraded around the youth and community centre hall in front of family and friends. Prizes were awarded for the best bonnets. The winner was Noah Baker, four, with Abigail Toomey, three, in second place and twins Lilly Cowan and Aimee Cowan, three, in third. Noah said: “I’ve never come first in a competition before. I got a big Easter egg prize. My mummy helped me make my bonnet. I liked walking around with everyone watching.” The competition was judged by Simon Watson, manager of Budgens in Emmer Green, which sponsors the pre-school and provided the prizes and chocolate eggs for a traditional Easter egg hunt after the parade. Mr Watson said: “This is a tradition at the pre-school and I was delighted to be invited to judge the competition again this year. The entries were stunning. So much effort had gone into them so it was a hard job choosing just three winners.”