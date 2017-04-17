'Baby boxes' for mums

A TOTAL of 100 new and expectant mothers from Caversham and Emmer Green are to be given “baby boxes” to help prevent cot deaths.

The initiative is being organised by the maternity team at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust with Baby Box University, a not-for-profit charitable organisation.

The boxes are designed to sleep babies up to eight months old and contain a foam mattress, waterproof mattress cover, cotton sheet and other baby essentials.

They have been used successfully in Finland for many years and have drastically reduced instances of sudden infant death syndrome.

The presentation will take place at a coffee morning at the North Reading Children’s Centre in Grove Road, Emmer Green, on April 27.

To reserve a place and a box, email babybox@royal

berkshire.nhs.uk