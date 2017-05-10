Teacher marks 25 years at pre-school and never a dull day

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
Wednesday, 10 May 2017
A TEACHER has celebrated 25 years at Emmer Green Pre-School.
Wendy Robins joined in 1992, when her son started at the pre-school, which was then a playgroup.
She was given a permanent position with the introduction of the Early Years Foundation Stage.
She became supervisor of the pre-school in 2012 after undergoing training at Reading College.
To celebrate her achievement, parents and children at the pre-school presented her with gifts including flowers, an overnight stay in Oxford and dinner at Browns.
Mrs Robins said: “It has been a privilege to see so many children flourish and develop through the Early Years Foundation Stage.
“The pre-school is a fun and happy place to work with a great team supporting me.
“Every day brings different challenges and delights. When you work with children and their families there’s never a dull moment and the children still make me smile!”
10 May 2017
