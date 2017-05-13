Mothers receive 'baby boxes' to help newborns thrive

MORE than 100 new and expectant mothers were given a “baby box” designed to help prevent cot death.

The maternity ward at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading has teamed up with Baby Box University to help educate new parents about putting their child to bed safely.

The women were given the boxes at the children’s centre in Emmer Green.

Baby boxes started being used in Finland about 80 years ago. Each one is made from thick cardboard and comes with a firm foam mattress, waterproof mattress cover and a cotton sheet, so it can used as a baby’s bed for up to the first eight months of its life.

The size of the box prevents babies from rolling on to their tummies, which experts think can contribute to sudden infant death syndrome.

Jennifer Clary, who founded the Baby Box Company in Los Angeles in 2013, said: “The boxes help new parents as they transition into parenthood. It does not matter whether a baby sleeps in a box or a £10,000 crib. What matters is the parents knowing how to do it safely.”

Sarah Bailey, ward manager for the postnatal unit at the hospital, said: “The box provides safe sleeping but the main benefit is the education that comes along with it.

“It provides important information that we want to get across about safe sleeping.”