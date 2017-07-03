Monday, 03 July 2017

residents of Emmer Green and Caversham Park came together for Oakfest at Clayfield Copse on Saturday, June 17, celebrating one particular oak tree and all the beautiful trees around it. Rachel Paton, of the Friends of Clayfield Copse, said: “The sun shone and in the shade of the tree, picnic rugs and folding chairs came out and Readifolk and Readipop musicians played. A ‘Green Spirit’ reminded everyone of our relationship with the natural world, a storyteller told tree tales and children raced their freshly made hobby horses around the oak. It was a simple, peaceful and relaxing afternoon. Thanks to Friends of Clayfield Copse and Econet, Outrider Anthems, Reading scouts, the police, the Lions, Reading Borough Council’s parks department and the Island Bowling Club, who all contributed to the day.” For more information, visit www.econetreading.org.uk

