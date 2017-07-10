Monday, 10 July 2017

a sale of nursery equipment in Emmer Green raised £50 for Cancer Research UK. The sale was run by Jennifer Poska from a garage in Lyefield Court and items included prams and cuddly toys. The money was included in a £1,000 donation to the charity which was raised from coffee mornings, small sales, car boot sales and a ”name the doll” game organised by Mrs Poska and her friend Pam Pratt over a three-month period. The woman also raised £1,000 for Blesma, a charity which supports limbless veterans. Mrs Poska was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and since then has raised £176,000 for Cancer Research

