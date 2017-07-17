Monday, 17 July 2017

Appeal for new studio

A SCHOOL in Emmer Green needs public support to win a grant to help pay for a new photography studio.

Highdown, in Surley Row, entered a competition to win £10,000 to redesign one of its art classrooms.

It has reached the final six of the competition, run by Dulux Smarter Spaces.

Vicki Coleman, head of art at the school, said: “Students have never had a photography classroom and often have to move from room to room each lesson.”

Craig Wilson, a photography teacher, said: “We would also like to have a gallery wall which showcases the fantastic work the students produce.”

A decision will be made by a panel of judges, including Matthew Burton, from Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire and  education expert Professor Stephen Heppell.

Part of their considerations will include a public vote, which runs until September 8. To vote, visit www.schoolof
dreams.co.uk

