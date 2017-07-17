THE inaugural Emmer Green 10km, which is being organised by the primary school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association, will be held on September 24.

The event will include a sponsored fun run for children around the playing field. Medals will be awarded to the winners. The 10km, which is open to all, will start at the school at 10.30am. For more information and to sign up, visit the “Emmergreen10K” Facebook page.