Pupil Eleanor wins portrait prize

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
A PUPIL from Caversham Primary School won the first north Reading inter-schools portrait competition.
The picture by 11-year-old Eleanor Wigmore, 11, was one of more than 430 entries.
An exhibition of the finalists was held at Emmer Green Primary School on July 1. Eleanor is pictured with, left to right, judges Marie Rogers and David Paine and Michelle Rogers, the primary’s head of creativity
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say