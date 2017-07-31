Monday, 31 July 2017

Pupil Eleanor wins portrait prize

A PUPIL from Caversham Primary School won the first north Reading inter-schools portrait competition.

The picture by 11-year-old Eleanor Wigmore, 11, was one of more than 430 entries.

An exhibition of the finalists was held at Emmer Green Primary School on July 1. Eleanor is pictured with, left to right, judges Marie Rogers and David Paine and Michelle Rogers, the primary’s head of creativity

