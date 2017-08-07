Running for fun

Emmer Green Pre-School held its annual sports day on July 4.

The three- and four-year-olds took part in races including egg and spoon, obstacle and relay, watched by their proud families who cheered them on. There were also mums’ and dads’ races.

Each child was congratulated and presented with a silver trophy by their key worker. Jason Brown, four, said: “It was fun doing all the races with my friends.

My favourite was the relay race, I thought I was going to fall over but I didn’t. I really liked watching the grown-ups race too.”

Hannah Longstaff, deputy supervisor at the pre-school, said: “The children did really well in the races and loved receiving their trophies for being good sports.

Afterwards we all sat down to our annual ploughman’s lunch to celebrate together.

This is always one of our favourite pre-school events of the year.”