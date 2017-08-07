A NUMBER of roads in Caversham and Emmer Green are to be closed for resurfacing.

The work is part of five-week programme by Reading Borough Council on 15 sections of main roads. The closures include:

Caversham Park Road (Kiln Road to Birchwood Close) — Friday, August 11, 9.30pm to 5.30pm.

Richmond Road (Albert Road to Woodcote Road) — Tuesday and Wednesday, August 15 and 16, 8am to 8pm.

Peppard Road (Prospect Street to Derby Road), Thursday and Friday, August 17 and 18, 9.30am to 3.30pm.