Monday, 07 August 2017
A NUMBER of roads in Caversham and Emmer Green are to be closed for resurfacing.
The work is part of five-week programme by Reading Borough Council on 15 sections of main roads. The closures include:
Caversham Park Road (Kiln Road to Birchwood Close) — Friday, August 11, 9.30pm to 5.30pm.
Richmond Road (Albert Road to Woodcote Road) — Tuesday and Wednesday, August 15 and 16, 8am to 8pm.
Peppard Road (Prospect Street to Derby Road), Thursday and Friday, August 17 and 18, 9.30am to 3.30pm.
