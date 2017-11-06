Abbey hit back pick up bonus point derby win

A FIVE-TRY winning bonus point win saw Abbey move up to fourth place in the table in a performance that came good in the second half.

Abbey had the better start, penetrating runs from young winger Remi Norville, number eight Mike Beckly who was man-of-the-match and fullback Jules Greenaway keeping the visitors busy defending.

Six minutes into the game and Abbey struck. The visitors were defending a scrummage 10 metres from their line and under pressure a clearance kick was charged down by Beckly and Dampies in the centre was quick to grab the touchdown. Diego de Marcilla Bahlsen added the extra points.

It was 20 minutes into play that High Wycombe began to compete and press into Abbey territory, but just when the hosts seemed set to counter attack a careless pass was intercepted by prop Rob Johnson who showed a good turn of pace from the half way line to touch down beneath the posts providing an easy conversion for outside Joe Openshaw.

Lifted by the score High Wycombe continued to have the better of the play and due reward came seven minutes later when flanker Charlie Edwards burrowed over from a maul to put the visitors in front.

The initiative remained with the visitors and the Rosehill faithful were concerned when outside half Tom Burns took a team yellow card for deliberately going offside after the referee had given Abbey a general warning for consistent offending in defence.

So, a half of mixed fortunes for Abbey turned round with the visitors 12-7 up, and the home side down to 14 men.

Abbey started the second half brightly and having secured scrum from the kick-off the ball was moved to the left where Dampies created some space to feed back inside to Richard King who put de Marcilla Bahlsen away for a well worked try starting from inside their own half. De Marcilla Bahlsen converted from the touchline.

Showing some consistency Abbey never looked back as their scrummage had the edge and with their lineout secure in the hands of Jeremy Knights it took two tries from flanker Ed House to bag the bonus points.

Although High Wycombe took a late consolation try from fullback Andy Easton, converted by Openshaw, it was the home side who had the last word with a penalty goal from de Marcilla Bahlsen.

Abbey: Postlethwaite, Toland, Charlton, Knights, Shaw, G House, E House, Beckly, Bevan, Burns, Norville, Mitchell, Dampies, de Marcilla Bahlsen, Greenaway. Replacements: King, Bradfield, Gingell.