Green for go

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
A fun run raised £6,000 for Emmer Green Primary School.
Scores of people took part in the race and dozens of children took on the shorter Mini Oak Challenge (pictured).
The run, which started and finished at the school in Grove Road, was organised by the school’s parents, teachers and friends association.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say