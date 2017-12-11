Children sing for old folk

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
CHILDREN from Emmer Green Pre-School started the festive season at the nearby St Luke’s care home by filling the day room with the sound of Christmas songs.
The two-, three- and four-year-olds also presented the residents with chocolates and biscuits and then had fun colouring in Christmas-themed pictures provided by the home.
This was the fourth year that staff and children from the pre-school have visited the care home in Marshland Square, Emmer Green.
Pre-school supervisor Wendy Robins said: “This event has become a lovely tradition for the children and staff. It’s always lovely to see the older people enjoy meeting the little ones and hearing their sweet voices.”
Poppy-Mae Genery, four, said: “I think the old people liked us singing. My favourite song is When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney”
Pam Hobbes, engagement lead at St Luke’s, said: “It was a magical morning, bringing the generations together.”
