Campaigners launch fund to oppose developer's appeal

A FIGHTING fund has been launched by campaigners opposed to plans for 245 homes on the edge of Emmer Green.

The Campaign Against Gladman in Eye & Dunsden hopes to raise £10,000 to fight Gladman Homes at a planning inquiry in May. The money will help pay for expert advice. The company appealed after its plans to develop three fields between Peppard Road and Kiln Road, in the parish of Eye & Dunsden, were refused by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Nearly 500 people and seven parish councils registered their objections.

The campaigners say the proposed development would burst the natural boundary of Reading and destroy valued landscape next to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The fund will be managed by Eye & Dunsden Parish Council.

Gladman says the development would be sustainable and would boost the district council’s housing supply. It says: “It is clear there are very significant material considerations which outweigh the statutory presumption in favour of the development plan. It is therefore concluded that planning permission should be granted.”

For more information on the campaign or to donate, visit www.leetchi.com/c/community-

cagedunsden