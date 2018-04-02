Green miss out on final after extra time defeat

EMMER GREEN were knocked out of the Tilehurst Charity Cup to Reading Irish on Sunday after extra time.

Victory would have taken them to a final match at the Madejski Stadium, the home of Championship side Reading.

The hosts got off to the best possible start when they took the lead after 10 minutes.

Craig Fitzpatrick’s header went over the line but wasn’t given by the referee so John Donegan made sure by smashing it over the line seconds later.

Green’s keeper David Mortimer then made sure his side kept their noses in front at the break with a finger-tip save.

After the restart Johnny Adey thought he made had doubled Green’s lead but his goal was disallowed after the referee saw the ball had glanced an overhead wire on its way into the net.

But Green did get their second when Jordan Cox took advantage of a mistake by the Irish keeper who came too far out and lost possession to Cox who had time to compose himself before hitting home.

The hosts were aggrieved when they were not awarded a penalty moments later when Cox was brought down in the area before an Irish player parried the ball away with his hands.

Green’s players looked at the referee for a decision only for him to wave play on.

To make matters worse for the frustrated hosts, Irish got two goals back to tie the game after the full-time whistle.

Both teams started the first half of extra time well but Irish went down to 10 men after Cox was on the receiving end of a two-footed challenge with the player seeing red for the foul.

But, against the odds, Irish took the lead soon after and despite Green’s best efforts couldn’t find the equaliser to take the game to penalties.