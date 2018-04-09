Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Safety drill

STUDENTS at Highdown School in Emmer Green have been given lockdown training.

The secondary school in Surley Row, which has more than 1,200 students, held a practice run to prepare children if a dangerous event happened at the school.

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “We want our processes and precautions to be as thorough as possible and all senior colleagues were pleased with the calmness in which it was carried out.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33