Safety drill

Monday, 09 April 2018
STUDENTS at Highdown School in Emmer Green have been given lockdown training.
The secondary school in Surley Row, which has more than 1,200 students, held a practice run to prepare children if a dangerous event happened at the school.
Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “We want our processes and precautions to be as thorough as possible and all senior colleagues were pleased with the calmness in which it was carried out.”
09 April 2018
