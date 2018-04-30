Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10km returns

THIS year’s Emmer Green 10km race will be held on September 23, starting at the primary school at 10.30am.

Children will have the chance to join in by running around the school playing field as many times as they can. All proceeds will go to the school.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.emmer
-green10k.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33