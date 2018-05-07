Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
A GUIDED walk to listen to birds will take place at Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green on Sunday.
Peter Scudamore, a member of the RSPB, will lead the eighth annual “dawn chorus” walk from 4.30am to 5.30am and again from 6am to 7am after a half-hour break for tea and coffee.
All are welcome — meet in the car park off Caversham Park Road.
07 May 2018
More News:
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say