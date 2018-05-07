Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dawn chorus

A GUIDED walk to listen to birds will take place at Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green on Sunday.

Peter Scudamore, a member of the RSPB, will lead the eighth annual “dawn chorus” walk from 4.30am to 5.30am and again from 6am to 7am after a half-hour break for tea and coffee.

All are welcome — meet in the car park off Caversham Park Road.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33