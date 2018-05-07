A GUIDED walk to listen to birds will take place at Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green on Sunday.

Peter Scudamore, a member of the RSPB, will lead the eighth annual “dawn chorus” walk from 4.30am to 5.30am and again from 6am to 7am after a half-hour break for tea and coffee.

All are welcome — meet in the car park off Caversham Park Road.