Tuesday, 29 May 2018

School celebrates cultural diversity

ST MARTIN’S Catholic Primary School in Emmer Green celebrated the global diversity of its student and parent community with an international evening.

Different nationalities shared their food, culture and costume traditions at the colourful and fun event.

There was a fashion show with students in national dress, exhibition stands showcasing countries represented at the school and displays of Irish and Greek dancing.

Countries featured included India, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Hungary, America, the Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ireland and Greece.

The evening kicked off with display of Irish dancing followed by a fashion show starring St Martin’s students in traditional dress.

Visitors were able to sample dishes including Hungarian chicken paprikash with nokedli (gnocchi) and pierogi from Poland, bacalhau à gomes de sá (cod casserole) from Portugal and sadza, a beef stew with green vegetables from Zimbabwe.

Event organisers and parents Federica Baroni-Luis and Valentina Papiri-Bray said: “The evening was so much better than we ever hoped. Seeing so many different nationalities come together with their arms around each other’s shoulders, celebrating our school’s diversity, was a wonderful and truly special moment.”

