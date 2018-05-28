Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Emmer Green Pre-School gets in the wedding spirit

Emmer Green Pre-School gets in the wedding spirit

CHILDREN dressed up as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they staged their own version of the royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were played by Noah Oakley, three, and Annabelle Taggart, four. They held masks of the couple as they walked along a red carpet.

Ambrose Thackery, four, was dressed as a guard and there were cardboard versions of Windsor Castle and a wedding cake.

After the ceremony, the children sat at long tables for “street party” with cakes and party hats.

Supervisor Wendy Robins said: “The children enjoyed themselves and had fun making everything.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33