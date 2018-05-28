Emmer Green Pre-School gets in the wedding spirit

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
CHILDREN dressed up as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they staged their own version of the royal wedding.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were played by Noah Oakley, three, and Annabelle Taggart, four. They held masks of the couple as they walked along a red carpet.
Ambrose Thackery, four, was dressed as a guard and there were cardboard versions of Windsor Castle and a wedding cake.
After the ceremony, the children sat at long tables for “street party” with cakes and party hats.
Supervisor Wendy Robins said: “The children enjoyed themselves and had fun making everything.”
