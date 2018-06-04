Developer plan for 39 homes

A DEVELOPER wants to build about 39 homes on the edge of Emmer Green.

SN Developments, of Chiswick, has asked for approval in principle to develop a parcel of land off Gravel Hill.

The two-hectare site is in the parish of Kidmore End, so the decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council, although Reading Borough Council will be consulted.

It is bordered by Gravel Hill and Highdown Avenue as well as part of Reading Golf Club, which has also been put forward as a potential development site.

A design and access statement by Hogarth Architects, of London, says: “While, in policy terms, the site is located within open countryside it is immediately adjacent to the perimeter edge of Emmer Green and would be seen in the context of this rural-urban fringe.

“Emmer Green has developed from a relatively sparse set of spine roads and historic routes into a more cohesive suburban area through first linear development and later infilling with small groups of houses.

“Contemporary developments within the area have tended towards cul-de-sac form and clusters while the older routes make good use of topography and present a more traditional appearance.

“This combination of form presents a generally cohesive townscape indicative of organic growth which is more appropriate to the edge of countryside setting.”

The council will make a decision by August 10.