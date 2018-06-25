Monday, 25 June 2018

Road closure

A ROAD between Caversham and Tokers Green will be shut for almost a month.

Tokers Green Lane will be closed between the junctions with Shepherds Lane and Elm Road from Tuesday.

Work is to be carried out on behalf of BT and involves installing new ducting under the road.

It is expected to take 25 days, finishing by July 21.

Vehicles will be diverted via Shepherds Lane, the A4074, Rokeby Drive, Tokers Green Lane and vice-versa.

