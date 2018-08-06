All the colours...

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
Monday, 06 August 2018
ABOUT £1,000 was raised by pupils at St Martin’s Catholic School in Emmer Green taking part in a special sponsored walk.
About 170 children wearing coloured T-shirts walked about a mile around Clayfield Copse before forming a rainbow.
A picture was then taken from above using a drone. More than 30 members of staff and parents helped.
Teacher Rachel Hudson said: “Each year group had a different colour and we explained to the children that in our classes we were just a single colour but when we joined together to form the rainbow we would all create something amazing as a whole school family — an important value we instill in our children.
“The event was a great success due to the incredible support of the St Martin’s community, families and friends.”
The proceeds will go towards new markings on the playground at the school in Kingsway.
06 August 2018
