Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

All the colours...

All the colours...

ABOUT £1,000 was raised by pupils at St Martin’s Catholic School in Emmer Green taking part in a special sponsored walk.

About 170 children wearing coloured T-shirts walked about a mile around Clayfield Copse before forming a rainbow.

A picture was then taken from above using a drone. More than 30 members of staff and parents helped.

Teacher Rachel Hudson said: “Each year group had a different colour and we explained to the children that in our classes we were just a single colour but when we joined together to form the rainbow we would all create something amazing as a whole school family — an important value we instill in our children.

“The event was a great success due to the incredible support of the St Martin’s community, families and friends.”

The proceeds will go towards new markings on the playground at the school in Kingsway.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33