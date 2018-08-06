All the colours...

ABOUT £1,000 was raised by pupils at St Martin’s Catholic School in Emmer Green taking part in a special sponsored walk.

About 170 children wearing coloured T-shirts walked about a mile around Clayfield Copse before forming a rainbow.

A picture was then taken from above using a drone. More than 30 members of staff and parents helped.

Teacher Rachel Hudson said: “Each year group had a different colour and we explained to the children that in our classes we were just a single colour but when we joined together to form the rainbow we would all create something amazing as a whole school family — an important value we instill in our children.

“The event was a great success due to the incredible support of the St Martin’s community, families and friends.”

The proceeds will go towards new markings on the playground at the school in Kingsway.