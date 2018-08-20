Friends and neighbours raise money for boy’s cancer treatment

A FUND-RAISER for a boy fighting cancer raised £700 towards his treatment.

Charlie Ilsley, 11, is in Turkey having radiotherapy treatment not available to him here.

His family hope that the CyberKnife procedure, which costs £35,000, will eradicate two tumours on his spine which were discovered in March, two years after Charlie went into remission after overcoming a brain tumour.

The fund-raiser was held outside the Ilsleys’ home in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, and included a cake sale and bric-a-brac stall.

It was organised by Danielle King, whose mother Janice Judd is a neighbour of the family and made about 50 cakes to sell. Mrs King, of Evesham Road, Emmer Green, said her son Toby and Charlie had known each other since they were babies.

“There’s three months between them and they are the best of friends,” she said. “If I had £30,000 I would give it to the family but I don’t. However, I can make cake!”

About 200 people visited between 11am and 3pm.

Mrs King said: “There was everyone from friends and family to absolute strangers. People driving past stopped and bought something. We ran out of everything.

“The generosity was overwhelming. It is a lovely feeling to think that local people gave above and beyond what we asked. Since then we have had people knock on the door and give us money because they didn’t know it was on.”

She added: “Toby and Charlie will be in the same tutor group at Highdown School next term. I can’t wait for Charlie to come to my house and I’m waiting for the day to tell him off like a teenager! He is part of my son’s world and I need him in it.”

Meanwhile, Charlie has responded well to the specialist treatment he received at Ankara Memorial Hospital.

CyberKnife delivers a high dose of radiotherapy with pinpoint accuracy and he had six doses in as many days.

Charlie started chemotherapy treatment on Monday and his parents Toni and Mark have been sleeping at his bedside.

Speaking from Turkey, Mrs Ilsley said: “So far, so good. He’s fine after the CyberKnife treatment — no ill effects. He went to surgery on Tuesday and they did a lumbar puncture to check for random cancer cells floating around.”

She said Charlie had been eating cake and watching television in his bed.

The family are hoping to fly home on Monday.

They have raised £21,500 so far. Mrs Ilsley thanked everyone who had donated.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/cyberknife

-treatment-for-charlie