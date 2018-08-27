Inquiry to look again at bid for 245 homes

A PLANNING inquiry will resume on Wednesday to see if plans for 245 homes on the northern edge of Emmer Green will go ahead.

It will conclude the appeal hearing by Gladman Homes into South Oxfordshire District Council’s decision last year to refuse planning permission.

The inquiry will hear evidence on whether or not the district council is on course to meet housebuilding targets set by the Government.

Gladman originally intended to argue the council had failed to secure enough sites to meet the next five years’ demand but the day before the hearing opened on May the council produced a report saying it had enough to meet the next 5.4 years.

Inspector Nick Palmer has already heard evidence on the impact the scheme could have on the landscape as well as the implications for traffic and local infrastructure and services.

The developer wants to build housing across three fields in the parish of Eye and Dunsden, between Peppard Road and Kiln Road in Emmer Green with an access road between the two. It says this would form a “logical extension” to the existing built-up area and help with housing provision.

The appeal is expected to close on Friday.