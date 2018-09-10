New lifesaver

A COMMUNITY defibrillator will be unveiled in Emmer Green by Reading East MP Matt Rodda this evening (Friday).

The lifesaving device, which was funded by £2,500 in donations, has been installed in a telephone box in Courtenay Drive.

A training session on use of the machine will take place at the youth and community centre behind Emmer Green Primary School on Tuesday from 7pm to 8.30pm.