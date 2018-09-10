School bus services revamped

A BUS service linking Gillotts School in Henley with Sonning Common, Caversham and Woodcote started on Wednesday.

Reading Buses has launched the 145 Silverstars service with nine stops also covering Peppard and Greys Green.

There will also be a diverted 151 service linking the town centre with the school in Gillotts Lane which will travel via Elizabeth Road.

Both services will drop off and pick up inside the school’s bus turning circle.

Last month Reading Buses took over the running of the Henley town bus services, which run from 7am to 7pm every weekday.

Meanwhile, the services from central Reading, Caversham and Emmer Green to Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common have been renumbered with some route changes.

There will be minor changes to the 22S route, formerly the 921, covering Emmer Green so it can also service students travelling to Highdown School in Surley Row.

The stops at Marshland Square and The Pond will no longer be used and passengers should use bus stops at St Barnabas’ Church, the Black Horse pub and Cavendish Road instead.

The former 922 service will be renumbered 23S and will cover the Caversham Park area.

The 25S service will take over the 923 service area, covering Lower Caversham.

For more information on all the school services, visit www.reading-buses.co.uk/

