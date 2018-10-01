Shop donates new uniforms for pre-school staff

STAFF at Emmer Green Pre-School have been given new uniforms by the Budgens store nearby.

This is the sixth year that the supermarket has sponsored the pre-school, providing the “Pink Ladies” with their distinctive pink and navy uniforms.

Wendy Robins, supervisor at the pre-school, said: “Working with enthusiastic little ones means our clothes have to work harder than most!

“As a charity, every pound we receive goes towards equipment for the children and general running costs to ensure our doors stay open.

“Without Budgens’ support we would struggle to provide these much-needed uniforms. On behalf of everyone at the pre-school we would like to thank Budgens for their continued generosity. We are extremely grateful.”

Store manager Simon Watson said: “We are very proud to support the staff at our local pre-school once again.

“They do such an important job, looking after and nurturing the children and we’re delighted to be able to provide these uniforms to help them with their role in our community.”

Pictured, back row, left to right, Simon Watson, Claire Daley, Alison Scobell, Michelle Ruffles and Daphe Jacobs; middle row, Stacie Smith, Michelle Smith and Dee Lamden; front row, Clare Hooker, Wendy Robins and Hannah Longstaff.