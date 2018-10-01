Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shop donates new uniforms for pre-school staff

Shop donates new uniforms for pre-school staff

STAFF at Emmer Green Pre-School have been given new uniforms by the Budgens store nearby.

This is the sixth year that the supermarket has sponsored the pre-school, providing the “Pink Ladies” with their distinctive pink and navy uniforms.

Wendy Robins, supervisor at the pre-school, said: “Working with enthusiastic little ones means our clothes have to work harder than most!

“As a charity, every pound we receive goes towards equipment for the children and general running costs to ensure our doors stay open.

“Without Budgens’ support we would struggle to provide these much-needed uniforms. On behalf of everyone at the pre-school we would like to thank Budgens for their continued generosity. We are extremely grateful.”

Store manager Simon Watson said: “We are very proud to support the staff at our local pre-school once again.

“They do such an important job, looking after and nurturing the children and we’re delighted to be able to provide these uniforms to help them with their role in our community.”

Pictured, back row, left to right, Simon Watson, Claire Daley, Alison Scobell, Michelle Ruffles and Daphe Jacobs; middle row, Stacie Smith, Michelle Smith and Dee Lamden; front row, Clare Hooker, Wendy Robins and Hannah Longstaff.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33