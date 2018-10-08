Good review

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
HIGHDOWN School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green has been featured in Parliamentary Review.
The academy was used as an example of an innovative and progressive school.
Headteacher Rachel Cave and her deputy Matt Grantham attended the launch of the publication at the Palace of Westminster.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say