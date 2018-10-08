Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Abbey thief sentenced

A MAN from Emmer Green has admitted stealing cash from Dorchester Abbey.

Martin Baynard, 68, of Peppard Road, pleaded guilty to taking a total of £120 in four thefts between July and August.

Oxford magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order and 100 hours of unpaid work. Baynard must also pay back the money as well as court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Baynard, who was caught on CCTV using a metal rod to “fish” notes out of a perspex charity box, said “temptation got the better of me”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33