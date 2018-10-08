Abbey thief sentenced

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
A MAN from Emmer Green has admitted stealing cash from Dorchester Abbey.
Martin Baynard, 68, of Peppard Road, pleaded guilty to taking a total of £120 in four thefts between July and August.
Oxford magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order and 100 hours of unpaid work. Baynard must also pay back the money as well as court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Baynard, who was caught on CCTV using a metal rod to “fish” notes out of a perspex charity box, said “temptation got the better of me”.
