Abbey thief sentenced

A MAN from Emmer Green has admitted stealing cash from Dorchester Abbey.

Martin Baynard, 68, of Peppard Road, pleaded guilty to taking a total of £120 in four thefts between July and August.

Oxford magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order and 100 hours of unpaid work. Baynard must also pay back the money as well as court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Baynard, who was caught on CCTV using a metal rod to “fish” notes out of a perspex charity box, said “temptation got the better of me”.