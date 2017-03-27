Villages to clean up

LITTER-PICKING days are to be held in Wargrave, Crazies Hill and Charvil.

Residents of the villages are being encouraged to take part in the initiative, which has been organised by Wokingham Borough Council as part of its annual community

litter-pick.

The clean-up day in Wargrave will be held on Saturday, April 1.

Residents are invited to meet at Mill Green in Station Road at 9am and will be asked to collect rubbish, trim bushes and rake up leaves.

Turn up on the day and bring gloves, sturdy shoes and suitable clothing. Hi-viz jackets and and litter pickers will be provided.

For more information, call parish councillor Marion Pope on 0118 940 3533 or email her at marion.pope@

wargrave.org.uk

Volunteers in Crazies Hill should meet at the Horns pub at 10.30am on Saturday, April 1.

For more information, call Rita McLaughlin-Pugh on 0118 940 1099 or email rita.clive@btinternet.com

Volunteers in Charvil should meet at the village hall in Park Lane at 2pm on Sunday, April 2. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, email parish clerk Miranda Parker at clerk@charvil.com

l Gardeners over the age of 16 and with an RG10 postcode are being invited to enter a front garden competition with first prize of £100 organised by Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre. For more information, visit www.harehatchsheeplands.

co.uk