Monday, 27 March 2017

Second cut

PEPPARD Parish Council is to pay for an extra grass cut on Top Common in addition to the one carried out by Oxfordshire County Council.

Parish councillor Tony Rancombe, who is also a conservator, said: “Grass-
cutting is our largest single expenditure and the council’s contribution to this cost, together with maintaining its grant for other conservation activities, will be significant.

“The council’s generosity reflects recognition that the commons are at the heart of the parish and very much define its character and charm.”

