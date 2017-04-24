School award

Monday, 24 April 2017

ROBERT Piggott Junior School in Wargrave has been given an environmental award for promoting eco-friendly projects.

The Eco-Schools silver award recognises schools that promote recycling, grow vegetables and encourage wildlife in the grounds.

The school, which already had the bronze award, is planning to create bug and hedgehog hotels and bird boxes and feeders.

There will also be a summer reading den for the children in the back garden.

