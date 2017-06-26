Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers brighten up village for summer with new plants

Volunteers brighten up village for summer with new plants

VOLUNTEERS planted up flower beds, tubs and troughs around Sonning Common.

Members of the Village Gardeners concentrated on the village centre and along Peppard Road. They refreshed the planters outside the village hall, the Co-op and the Heath & Watkins hardware shop, all in Wood Lane.

Stan Rust, a parish councillor and member of the group, said: “The first Sunday in June is a major event, when summer bedding plants are put around the village to brighten it up for the summer.”

The volunteers included Linda Webb, James Sadler, Carole Lewis, Jill Greenwood, Alan Gibbon, Andrea Baple, Leigh Rawlins and Carole Lewis. The plants, which were mostly geraniums, were funded by sponsorship and a grant from the parish council.

The gardening group meets on the first Sunday and third Thursday of the month. To join, call Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury on 0118 972 1058.

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33