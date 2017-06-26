Volunteers brighten up village for summer with new plants

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been
VOLUNTEERS planted up flower beds, tubs and troughs around Sonning Common.
Members of the Village Gardeners concentrated on the village centre and along Peppard Road. They refreshed the planters outside the village hall, the Co-op and the Heath & Watkins hardware shop, all in Wood Lane.
Stan Rust, a parish councillor and member of the group, said: “The first Sunday in June is a major event, when summer bedding plants are put around the village to brighten it up for the summer.”
The volunteers included Linda Webb, James Sadler, Carole Lewis, Jill Greenwood, Alan Gibbon, Andrea Baple, Leigh Rawlins and Carole Lewis. The plants, which were mostly geraniums, were funded by sponsorship and a grant from the parish council.
The gardening group meets on the first Sunday and third Thursday of the month. To join, call Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury on 0118 972 1058.
