Free tree bark

Monday, 17 July 2017
FREE composted bark is available to collect for residents at Kidmore End and Gallowstree Common play areas.
Bark pits at both play areas are being replaced with safety lock surface and turf.
The play areas are set to be re-opened later this month after more than £50,000 was spent on updating them.
