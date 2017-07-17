Monday, 17 July 2017

Free tree bark

FREE composted bark is available to collect for residents at Kidmore End and Gallowstree Common play areas.

Bark pits at both play areas are being replaced with safety lock surface and turf.

The play areas are set to be re-opened later this month after more than £50,000 was spent on updating them.

