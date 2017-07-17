Charge users

CONSERVATIONISTS have warned against the Government’s plans to stop council’s charging for Parkrun, which launched in Henley on July 1.

The Open Spaces Society, based in Bell Street, says preventing charging would be detrimental to park users and jeopardise relationships with councils.

It wants the Government to allow the possibility of charging to protect parks and recognise their importance to communities.

l Henley Parkrun will take place at 40 Acre Field, off Tilebarn Close, every Saturday at about 9am.