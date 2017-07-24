Help with preservingcommons

THE Chiltern Society will help with the maintenance of Kingwood Common.

It will work with the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators, which is responsible for the woodland.

Peppard parish councillor Tony Rancombe, a member of the conservators, said it could see more man power put into volunteer work in the area.

He said: “This is a real win-win situation for us because the Chiltern Society is big, particularly in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire. They were not doing much at this end and we wanted them to get involved.

“It gives us access to a vast army of volunteers, marketing and helps our ability to raise funds. Hopefully the Chiltern Society will provide some equipment. This will be good for keeping on top of the work.”

Kingwood Common is in the north-west part of Peppard parish and covers more than 60 hectares. It is mostly wooded with young birch and oak trees.

During the Second World War, part of the common was used as a camp for wounded German prisoners of war and there are the remains of concrete paths that linked buildings on the site.