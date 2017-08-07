New tree call

Monday, 07 August 2017

A PARISH councillor wants a tree in Sonning Common to be replaced.

Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury said the tree in Crowsley Way was cut down because it was dead, adding: “It would be nice to put a tree back there.”

Last year James Stone, of Lambourne Road, agreed to plant 100 trees in the village as part of the planning permission for two new houses in Grove Road. Some have been planted but more are expected to follow this autumn.

