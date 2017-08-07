Monday, 07 August 2017

Pond memorial

A MEMORIAL will be installed at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common to celebrate the life of the man who looked after it.

The parish council wants to honour Dave Brownjohn, who died last month. 

Mr Brownjohn and his wife Sheila had been involved in looking after the pond off Widmore Lane since they moved to the village in the late Eighties.

In 1994 he constructed Duckingham Palace, a duckhouse which floats in the centre of the pond.

l The council’s pond and tree committees are to be replaced by an environment committee which will take over their responsibilities.

