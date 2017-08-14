Henley and Goring Ramblers celebrate 20 years of roaming

ON Sunday, July 23, Henley and Goring Ramblers, together with two other Ramblers groups started 20 years ago, celebrated their formation.

They were joined by Des Garrahan, chairman of the Ramblers’ board of trustees, Dave Cavanagh, chairman of Ramblers Oxfordshire, and a jazz band formed by one of the Henley and Goring members. In the morning 70 walkers set off in the sunshine on walks of four or six miles around Wallingford.

After a picnic lunch at the hall in Crowmarsh Gifford, two further short walks were enjoyed and walkers returned for formal celebrations, jazz and tea. Dave Cavanagh and Susan Maguire, a long-serving member, spoke of the groups’ formations, committees and the tasks before them 20 years ago to produce walks programmes, increase members and generally fulfil the tasks of being a Ramblers group.

Both Dave and Susan told how successful this had been.

Des Garrahan made a toast and a special cake depicting our beautiful green countryside, patchwork fields and hills surrounded by hedgerows and a stile, was cut by the group chairs. It was made Anne Langston.

Everyone enjoyed home-made cakes supplied by members while the band played.

Des Garrahan was very impressed by the happy atmosphere as everyone had so obviously enjoyed their day.