Sheep watch

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to keep an eye on the sheep at Hartslock nature reserve near Whitchurch.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, which manages the site off the Thames Path, needs people to check the flock every day during daylight hours to ensure they are all present, healthy and have access to water.

Full training will be given. For more information, call 01865 775476 or email

elenewalton@bbowt.org.uk