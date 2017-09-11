Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn show results

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
Monday, 11 September 2017
The full results were as follows:
RHS Banksian Medal (most prize money in horticultural classes):
Martin Hedges
George Shaw Cup (best vase of mixed dahlias): David Smith
Jim Knight Challenge Cup (most points in flower, fruit and vegetable classes): Martin Hedges
Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (most points in floral art): Sandra Reed-Jennings/Barbara Pilbrow
Sullivan Rose Trophy (most points in rose classes): Lynda Crocker
Sid Harper Trophy (best bowl of mixed roses): Lynda Crocker
Owen Hammant Cup (best collection of vegetables): Martin Hedges
Len Holloway Memorial Trophy (most points in pot plants): Lynda Crocker
Ray Williams Memorial Cup (most outstanding exhibit, flower, fruit or vegetable): David Smith
Adrian Lindlaw Shield (master gardener): Martin Hedges
Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup (best individual flower): David Brewer
Trophies for spring and autumn shows
Anne Alderton Trophy (most points in flower classes): Lynda Crocker
Old Barn Cup (most points in vegetable classes): Martin Hedges
Chairman’s Cup (most points in floral art): Sandra Reed-Jennings
Domestic Trophy (most points in domestic classes): Sandra Reed-
Jennings
Baskerville Cup (most points in
photography): Colin Mather
Devon Cup (most points in children’s classes): Temperance Hunter
Charlie Jarvest Cup (most points, paintings): Sandra Reed-Jennings
Dylan Jarvest Cup (most points,
handicraft): Sandra Reed-Jennings
Sonning Common front garden competition: 1 Joyce and David Brewer, 2 Vera and Rob Strong, 3 David Wardle
Children under five years:
1 Sylvie Fooks
Children five to 11: 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Bella Fooks, 3 Sicily Hopewell
Flowers
Vase of cactus dahlias: 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith
Vase of decorative dahlias: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 Keith Hedges
Single bloom, giant dahlia: 1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Martin Hedges
Vase of pompom dahlias: 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith
Vase of ball dahlias: 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith
Vase of mixed dahlias: 1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Keith Hedges
Vase off mixed dahlias, novice class:
1 Christine Gundry
Vase of five roses: 1 Lynda Crocker,
2 Sue Hedges
Specimen rose bloom: 1 Lynda Crocker, 2 Wilma Crush, 3 Maureen Stevens
Bowl of mixed roses: 1 Lynda Crocker
Vase of other flowers: 1 Joan Bree, 2 Sue Hedges, 3 Sandra Reed-
Jennings
Vase of mixed perennials: 1 David Smith, 3 Lynda Crocker
Bowl of mixed asters: 1 Wilma Crush
Flowering pot plant: 1 Dave Brewer, 2 Wilma Crush, 3 Sheila Walker
Fuchsia in pot: 1 Lynda Crocker,
2 Dave Brewer
Indoor foliage plant: 1 Sandra Reed-Jennings
Cactus or succulent: 1 Ann Holt
Patio pot of mixed flowers:
1 Lynda Crocker
Homemade compost: 1 Dave Brewer
Vegetables
Five white potatoes: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Geoff Adams
Five coloured potatoes: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Geoff Adams, 3 Nigel Crush
Heaviest marrow: 1 Martin Hedges
Two cucumbers: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush
Three beetroot: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush
Six pods of French beans: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Geoff Adams, 3 Dave Brewer
Five pods of runner beans: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 John Windass, 3 Geoff Adams
Longest runner bean: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Dave Brewer, 3 Nigel Crush
Four carrots: 1 Martin Hedges
Three large onions: 1 Martin Hedges
Three small onions: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 John Windass, 3 Nigel Crush
Nine shallots: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Sandra Reed-Jennings
Six tomatoes: 1 Louise Fooks, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Crush
12 cherry tomatoes: 1 Louise Fooks,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 Lynda Crocker
Truss green tomatoes: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 David Smith
Two lettuces: 1 Martin Hedges
Any other kind of vegetable: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Geoff Adams,
3 Jill Hendra
Collection of vegetables in basket/
trug, novice class: 1 Sandra Reed-
Jennings
Master gardener: 1 Martin Hedges,
2 Louise Fooks, 3 Sandra Reed-
Jennings
Fruit
Five dessert apples: 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Christine Gundry
Five culinary apples: 1 Geoff Adams, 2 Wilma Crush, 3 Louise Fooks
Non-berry fruit: 1 Geoff Adams,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 Louise Fooks
Berry fruit: 1 Sandra Reed-Jennings, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Wilma Crush
Floral art
Seasonal arrangement: 1 Sandra Reed-Jennings
Petite arrangement in a jug:
1 Barbara Pilbrow, 2 Jill Hendra,
3 Ann Holt
Domestic
All in one fruit cake: 1 Nigel Crush,
2 Lynda Crocker, 3 Joan Bree
Macaroons: 1 Pauline Burling,
2 Barbara Pilbrow, 3 Nigel Crush
Savoury flan: 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Lynda Crocker
Stoned fruit jam: 1 Dave Brewer,
2 Wilma Crush, 3 Sandra Reed-
Jennings
Any soft fruit jam: 1 Sandra Reed-Jennings, 2 Dave Brewer, 3 Christine Gundry
Chutney: 1 Sandra Reed-Jennings,
2 Sheila Walker, 3 Lynda Crocker
Children’s section (ages five to 11)
Summer drawing, painting or collage: 1 Bella Fooks, 2 Temperance Hunter, 3 Sicily Hopewell
A miniature garden: 1 Bella Fooks,
2 Temperance Hunter
Flap jacks: 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Sicily Hopewell
Children’s section (under fives)
Summer drawing, painting or collage: 1 Sylvie Fooks
A miniature garden: 1 Sylvie Fooks
Photography
Wildlife in the garden: 1 Colin Mather, 2 Barbara Pilbrow, 3 Jill Hendra
The sky: 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Jill Hendra, 3 Barbara Pilbrow
Single summer flower, close-up:
1 Colin Mather, 2 Jill Hendra, 3 Elaine Robinson
Open, colour or black and white:
1 Colin Mather, 2 Nigel Crush,
3 Barbara Pilbrow
Handicraft
Small drawing: 1 Sandra Reed-
Jennings, 2 Ann Holt
Small painting: 1 Beverley Porteous, 2 Christine Gundry, 3 Sandra Reed-Jennings
Article of handicraft, any medium:
1 Lynda Crocker, 2 Joan Bree, 3 Sandra Reed-Jennings
11 September 2017
