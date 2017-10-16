George garden

HENLEY Town Council wants to create a garden in Henley inspired by former Beatle George Harrison, who lived at Friar Park.

Mayor Kellie Hinton has discussed the idea with Brakspear and is looking into possible funding.

She said: “We’ve had one meeting to see what is possible. It’s in the very early stages and we are trying to get something done.”

Last year, Councillor Lorraine Hillier suggested the council should create a garden on the triangle of land in Bell Street which was gifted to the council by Chesterton Commercial after a legal dispute over parking in the area.