THE group met on Saturday, November 4 when several topics were discussed with further actions decided.

These included:

Switch Off Your Engine campaign. It had been decided that the town clerk and the Mayor would be approached to further consider what can be done.

Code for Sustainable Homes. This was introduced in 2006 to encourage continuous improvement in sustainable home building but withdrawn by the Government in 2015.

This was discussed but. as far as we were aware, there are no solar panels on new build houses in this area.

Henley Community Energy Project. It would be fantastic to put solar panels on the roofs of schools, churches and businesses. People have been emailed with a view to starting a group to work on this idea.

Retrofitting Insulation. Sue Roberts, of Sustainable Wallingford, gives advice on insulation.

For more information, visit www.ecomorph.org

Veggie bags. Ruth Gibson brought in some for us to look at. They are described as the “reusable alternative to common plastic bags”.

For more information, visit www.veggiebag.net/about

Future events are as

follows:

Tuesday, November 21 — Henley Community Energy Project, King’s Arms Barn, 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Thursday, November 23 — Open meeting. Conversations with Patrick Fleming about the Henley Schools Environmental Science Project and Marcus Militello, Henley’s new conservation officer, d:two café, 10.15am for 10.30am start.

Saturday, December 2 — Monthly open meeting, 10am to noon, venue to be

confirmed.