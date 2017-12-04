Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pollution test

STUDY of the air quality in Sonning Common is needed, says a parish councillor.

Dirk Jones said: “If there is going to be a third Thames bridge, and with all the traffic that comes with it, we need to measure how bad the air quality is.

“We need to find out the levels before it gets worse. We need a baseline and then we would be able to see how much it changes in future.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33